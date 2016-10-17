At least one dead in explosion at BASF site - Bild

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - At least one person died and four were injured in an explosion at BASF's Ludwigshafen site, German daily newspaper Bild said on its website on Monday, without citing sources.

BASF said earlier that several people had been injured and some were missing after an explosion in the north harbour area of the site.

The company was not immediately available for comment. It is due to hold a joint press conference with the city of Ludwigshafen at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)