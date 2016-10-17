FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BASF says believes two workers died in explosion at German chemical plant
October 17, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

BASF says believes two workers died in explosion at German chemical plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - BASF, the world's biggest chemical company, said it now believed two of its employees died on Monday in an explosion and subsequent fire at its site in Ludwigshafen in Germany, where it is headquartered.

Six people were severely injured and two people are still missing, the company said in a statement.

The explosion occurred earlier on Monday, sending up plumes of smoke and prompting BASF to turn off some of its production facilities. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)

