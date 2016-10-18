BASF says faces 'big challenges' in supply after explosion at chemical plant

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German chemicals company BASF is facing "big challenges" in supplying its customers after an explosion and subsequent fire at its biggest German plant on Monday cut off the supply of raw materials, board member Margret Suckale said.

She also told journalists at a news conference on Tuesday that she could not yet say what the financial damage of the explosion will be.

At least two people died and roughly two dozen were injured in the explosion. BASF shut down more than 20 facilities, including its two steam crackers, large units that make basic chemical components, after the blast. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)