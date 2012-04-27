BASF Q1 beats estimates on chemicals, oil & gas

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 27 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF reported better-than-expected first quarter operating earnings, boosted by its oil and gas division and on higher sales of liquid chemicals.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax adjusted for one-off items slid 7.3 percent to 2.53 billion euros ($3.35 billion), surpassing the 2.32 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group, whose products range from catalytic converters and car coatings to insulation foams, said it still expected sales and operating earnings to rise this year.

BASF reiterated that while results would remain below the year-earlier figures in the first half, growth would kick in during the second half. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)