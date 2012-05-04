FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF sees southern Europe in recession, CFO says
May 4, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

BASF sees southern Europe in recession, CFO says

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey, May 4 (Reuters) - BASF SE , the world’s largest chemical maker by revenue, sees southern Europe in a recession, though there has been no major change in customer payments, its chief financial officer said in an interview.

The company expects Europe’s entire economy to grow less than 1 percent in 2012 compared with last year, Hans Engel said in an interview.

“We see Europe moving at two different speeds,” Engel said. “Northern Europe is stronger than southern Europe.”

Engel is the company’s CFO and also head of North American operations.

