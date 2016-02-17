FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akzo Nobel to buy BASF coatings for 475 million euros
February 17, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Akzo Nobel to buy BASF coatings for 475 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy BASF’s industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($531 million) to strengthen its position in various markets.

The business had sales of 300 million euros in 2015 and supplies coatings for coils, furniture foil, and panels, as well as having applications in commercial transport and wind energy.

Reuters reported last week that the companies were in talks over the sale of the operations.

$1 = 0.8950 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter

