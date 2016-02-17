Akzo Nobel to buy BASF coatings for 475 million euros

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy BASF’s industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($531 million) to strengthen its position in various markets.

The business had sales of 300 million euros in 2015 and supplies coatings for coils, furniture foil, and panels, as well as having applications in commercial transport and wind energy.

Reuters reported last week that the companies were in talks over the sale of the operations.