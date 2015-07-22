FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF shifts pigments units into separate legal entities
July 22, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BASF shifts pigments units into separate legal entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF the world’s largest chemicals group by sales, will set up separate legal entities for the pigments business to deal with “challenges” in the industry, it said on Wednesday.

The move affects pigments businesses serving industries such as paints, coatings, printing and plastics with sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in 2014 and 2,500 staff.

“By creating an organisation fully dedicated to pigments, we will adapt better to the challenges in the pigments industry,” said Alexander Haunschild, who will head BASF’s the new global business unit that will comprise the pigments activities.

$1 = 0.9163 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

