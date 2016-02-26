BASF CEO says very comfortable with crop chemicals portfolio

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - BASF is generally open to growth via acquisitions but is “very comfortable” with how its crop protection business is currently positioned, its chief executive told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

“We feel very comfortable with what we have,” CEO Kurt Bock said, citing the development of new pesticides, after BASF released detailed 2015 results and guidance for 2016.

“We are very disciplined in our approach. You have to answer the question how do you create value for your shareholders and you have to look at multiples and price expectations,” he said when asked about the need for acquisitions.

He added BASF made a conscious decision not to enter the seeds business and that its collaboration on plant biotechnology with Monsanto was working out “quite nicely”. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)