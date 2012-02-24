FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF rejects bearish market expectations for 2012
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 6 years

BASF rejects bearish market expectations for 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 23 (Reuters) - BASF , the world’s largest chemical maker by sales, dismissed market expectations of a shrinking business this year, saying sales and earnings would rise as it banks on a rebound in the second half.

“We expect the global economy to pick up speed over the course of 2012 following a moderate start,” Chief Executive Kurt Bock said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts had expected a decline in sales and operating earnings this year, based on 2011 figures of 73.5 billion euros ($97.9 billion) and 8.4 billion euros, respectively.

Fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, fell 14 percent to 1.5 billion euros, almost reaching the 1.51 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

BASF added it would earn a high premium on its cost of capital in 2012, based on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

EBIT would be below last year’s figures in the first half but would rise above the year-earlier comparison in the second half, the company said. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.