FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF braces for lower operating income in 2016 on oil, China
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 26, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BASF braces for lower operating income in 2016 on oil, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 26 (Reuters) - BASF, the world’s largest chemical company by sales, warned investors that operating income would decline this year as the lower crude price weighs on its oil and gas division and demand for chemicals is weak in China.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, will decline slightly this year, BASF said on Friday.

“This is an ambitious goal in the current volatile and challenging environment, and is particularly dependent on the development of the oil price,” Chief Executive Kurt Bock said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.