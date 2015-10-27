BASF cuts 2015 profit target on weak China business

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BASF, the world’s largest chemicals firm by sales, lowered its full-year earnings guidance on weak sales in China and other emerging markets.

BASF, whose products include car coatings, foam chemicals, catalytic converters and mining chemicals, said on Tuesday it now expected a slight decrease in sales and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

It had previously forecast flat operating profit and slightly rising sales. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)