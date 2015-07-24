FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF Q2 operating profit edges higher on plastics demand
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BASF Q2 operating profit edges higher on plastics demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - BASF, the world’s largest chemicals firm by sales, posted a 2 percent higher operating profit for the second quarter as demand for specialty plastics for the automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and gas earnings.

The group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 2.0 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the quarter through June, slightly below the average estimate of 2.1 billion euros in a Reuters poll

BASF affirmed its forecast for 2015 operating profit to stagnate and sales to rise slightly.

$1 = 0.9114 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.