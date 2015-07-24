BASF Q2 operating profit edges higher on plastics demand

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - BASF, the world’s largest chemicals firm by sales, posted a 2 percent higher operating profit for the second quarter as demand for specialty plastics for the automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and gas earnings.

The group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 2.0 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the quarter through June, slightly below the average estimate of 2.1 billion euros in a Reuters poll

BASF affirmed its forecast for 2015 operating profit to stagnate and sales to rise slightly.