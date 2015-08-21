World War Two bomb found at BASF plant in Germany

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German chemicals firm BASF said on Friday that a World War Two bomb was found at its plant in Ludwigshafen and would be defused next month.

The company said the bomb, found on Aug. 4, had been secured and that it posed no threat to employees or the public.

Seventy years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are still found regularly in Germany. They are usually defused or detonated in controlled blasts.