BASF launches cost cutting programme, slows investment spending
#Switzerland Market Report
September 28, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BASF launches cost cutting programme, slows investment spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BASF on Monday launched a fresh cost cutting programme and said it would slow investment expenditures over the next few years amid volatile markets and as a low oil price weighs on its oil and gas division.

The German chemicals group said the new programme dubbed “DrivE - Drive Efficiency” would run from 2016 to 2018 with a target of annual earnings contribution of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) by the end of 2018.

“Major markets did not grow as fast as anticipated. The oil price has been unpredictable and has decreased substantially. Geopolitics have contributed to higher volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Kurt Bock said in a statement.

Following a number of years with large capital projects, BASF will bring down capital expenditures to levels slightly above depreciation in the coming years, it added. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

