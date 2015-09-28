UPDATE 1-BASF prepares for new cutbacks, slows investment spend

* Eyes 1 bln eur boost to EBIT by 2018 from efficiency drive

* Will slow investment spend after previous peak

* Sees lower growth dynamics in emerging markets (Adds previous earnings, cost cutting targets, industry background)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BASF on Monday launched a fresh cost cutting programme and said it would slow investments over the next few years amid volatile markets and as a low oil price weighs on its oil and gas division.

The German chemicals group said the new programme dubbed “DrivE - Drive Efficiency” would run from 2016 to 2018 and contribute 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the end of 2018.

The efficiency push dovetails with a previous multi-year cost cutting programme, which BASF expects to boost EBIT by 1.3 billion euros in 2015, its final year.

“Major markets did not grow as fast as anticipated. The oil price has been unpredictable and has decreased substantially. Geopolitics have contributed to higher volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Kurt Bock said in a statement.

Emerging markets would remain the drivers of global growth but they were in for “lower growth dynamics”, it said.

BASF, the world’s largest chemicals maker by sales, with products ranging from coatings and catalytic converters to insulation foams, depends on global economic growth for its earnings because of cyclical client industries such as carmakers and builders.

In addition, overhead costs from plants designed to run for decades prevent a swift reduction of expenses in a downturn.

Following a number of years with large capital projects, BASF will bring down capital expenditures to levels slightly above depreciation in the coming years, it added.

BASF said it aims to grow sales slightly faster than the expected annual increase of 3.9 percent in global chemical production until 2020, and it wants growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be well above global chemical production gains.

It scrapped a target issued in 2011 for 2020 EBITDA of 22 billion euros, which compares with 11 billion euros last year.

($1 = 0.8943 euros)