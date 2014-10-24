UPDATE 2-BASF cuts forecasts on anaemic Europe and global uncertainty

* Sees 10-12 bln eur in 2015 EBITDA, down from 14 bln

* Sees no positive momentum through 2015 for Europe

* Q3 EBIT adjusted for one-offs 1.84 bln euros vs f‘cast 1.74 bln

* Shares down 2.6 percent (Adds CEO comments, shares, details on Q3, market)

By Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF SE, the world’s largest chemicals company by sales, cut its earnings forecasts and its projections for the broader market on Friday, becoming the latest industrial group to fall victim to weak demand in its main European market.

“We have seen a very slow Q3 in terms of demand for Europe ... And we don’t feel really a positive momentum going into Q4 and going into 2015,” Chief Executive Kurt Bock told Reuters Insider.

BASF, whose products include car coatings, foam chemicals and catalytic converters, said slowing growth in emerging markets and lower oil and gas prices also contributed to its gloomy outlook.

Those trends were mitigated by strong petrochemicals margins in the United States, benefiting from cheap shale gas supplies, though falling oil prices hurt oil and gas unit Wintershall, which accounts for about a quarter of group operating profit.

Bock said BASF’s industrial customers could hold off on petrochemicals orders, anticipating cheaper oil to lead to mark-downs on downstream products.

Shares in BASF, which had bounced from a more than 12-month low set last week, traded down 2.6 percent by 0913 GMT, the biggest decliners in the benchmark DAX index which was down 0.2 percent.

BASF lowered its forecast for core earnings (EBITDA) in 2015 to between 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion) and 12 billion from 14 billion and cut its outlook for global chemical production growth in 2015 to 4.0 percent from 4.9 percent.

Among other companies, Dutch group Akzo Nobel NV, one of the world’s largest paint, coatings and speciality chemicals companies, said earlier this week growth was slowing in all of its major markets except the United States.

Saint-Gobain, Europe’s biggest building materials supplier, complaining of a worsening environment in its French home market, while aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Plc warned that deteriorating economic conditions meant its profit would not rise as forecast.

While BASF relies on Asia for growth, Europe is its most important market, accounting for more than half of group sales.

INVESTMENTS, SAVINGS

Bock said BASF was investing heavily in growth areas in the United States and Asia and the case for all such projects remained intact, but it would be judicious about future investment. “There’s lots of uncertainty... we will look at our investment budget ... very soon,” he said.

BASF said it aimed to achieve an earnings improvement of 1.3 billion euros next year, 300 million more than planned, thanks to an efficiency programme running ahead of schedule.

The 150 year-old company, the first to mass produce nitrogen fertilizers about a century ago, said restructuring of its paper chemicals, plastic additives and pigments businesses would also contribute about 500 million euros to earnings from 2017.

Third-quarter operating income rose by 9 percent, more than expected, shored up by strong U.S. petrochemicals margins, a sharp rise in natural gas trading volumes and lower costs for its long-term incentive programme because of the weaker outlook.

That was tempered by weak demand in Europe and a disappointing farming pesticides business, where a seasonal slowdown was exacerbated by cautious purchasing behaviour due to expectations of price cuts.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 1.84 billion euros, ahead of the 1.74 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 3 percent to 18.3 billion euros, also ahead of the poll average of 17.3 billion.

BASF said it continued to target a slight increase in adjusted EBIT in 2014 amid a challenging economic environment. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Holmes)