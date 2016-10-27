FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Oil, agchem units helped BASF beat Q3 market view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds FY outlook, agchem Q3 profit,)

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BASF published detailed quarterly earnings on Thursday that showed its oil business and farming pesticides division exceeded initial expectations by the widest margins, prompting the chemicals group to publish group profit ahead of schedule earlier this month.

* Third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted for one-off items at BASF's oil and gas unit fell 48 percent to 194 million euros ($211 million), above an initial analyst consensus of 114 million euros posted on the group's website

* Q3 adjusted EBIT at BASF's Agricultural Solutions unit rose to 97 million euros, beating the average analyst estimate of 12 million

* BASF on Thursday also lifted its forecast for the average oil price in 2016 to $45 per barrel, up from a previous estimate of $40

* A deadly fire and blast last week that led to the temporary shut-down of 24 production sites at its Ludwigshafen headquarters would weigh on full-year earnings but would not result in a change of guidance for the year, it said

* BASF on Thursday reiterated a target for a decline in 2016 EBIT before special items of up to 10 percent.

* BASF said Oct. 11 its third-quarter operating profit dropped 5.4 percent to 1.5 billion euros, beating analysts' average expectations of 1.3 billion. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)

