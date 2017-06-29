LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, June 29 BASF
will consider buying seed assets that rivals are putting on the
block to win antitrust approval for tie-ups, saying bargain
prices could persuade BASF to overcome its traditional
reluctance to expand into the seeds industry.
"There are assets that will come to market for antitrust
reasons and they might come at prices that are different from
those that we have seen in the past. That's why we will look
into it and see whether it makes sense for us," deputy Chief
Executive Martin Brudermueller told journalists at a news
conference at the group's headquarters.
"Seed assets are an option, not a must," he added.
Rival Bayer last month said it will sell its
LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses, a key part of asset sales
required to satisfy competition authorities looking at its $66
billion Monsanto deal.
