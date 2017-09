FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BASF on Thursday said 71 percent of shareholders in enzyme manufacturer Verenium had accepted its $4 per share cash takeover offer.

Based on all outstanding shares and including all net financial liabilities, the enterprise value of Verenium would be approximately $62 million, BASF said.

BASF will start with the integration of Verenium in the first quarter of 2014.