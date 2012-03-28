Wintershall obtains new gas, oil permit in Argentina

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wintershall , the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, said on Wednesday it won a new exploration permit for gas and oil in the area Cuenca Neuqina V in Argentina in a move to step up its presence there.

The permit, obtained by Wintershall Energia, the local subsidiary of the Kassel-based firm, is for an area deemed to have important potential for both conventional and unconventional oil and gas, it said in a statement.

The area is located in the southernmost region of the Mendoza province and covers 956 square kilometers.

Wintershall has been present in the area since 2004, performing field and laboratory work, including geological mapping and modelling, geochemical analysis as well as 2-D seismic reprocessing and interpretation, it said.

Wintershall has stakes in 15 Argentine fields and has launched projects to examine the shale gas potential of the Neuquen basin.

Wintershall reported 2011 earnings two weeks ago. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)