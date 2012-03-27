FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia Bashkirenergo sets buyout price ahead of split
March 27, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia Bashkirenergo sets buyout price ahead of split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian power group Bashkirenergo said on Tuesday it would buy out holders of its ordinary and preference stock who will not support a planned business demerger at 33.42 roubles ($1.15) and 25.39 roubles per share respectively.

The company’s board agreed on Monday to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and hand control of the separate divisions to two main shareholders, state power group InterRao and Sistema.

The buyout price implies a significant discount to market - the ordinary stock last closed at 40 roubles, while the preference stock last traded at 30.5 roubles per share.

