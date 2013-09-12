FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian tycoon Evtushenkov plans London float for Bashneft -Sky
September 12, 2013 / 7:23 PM / 4 years ago

Russian tycoon Evtushenkov plans London float for Bashneft -Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov is planning a London listing of Bashneft, a mid-sized oil producer that he controls through his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , Sky News reported.

The broadcaster said Bashneft had been holding meetings with investment banks to discuss the move, which would aim to raise up to $1 billion from sales of global depositary receipts in the coming months. (link.reuters.com/waw92v)

No final decision has been made about the listing, Sky said on its website, citing sources.

Bashneft, which produced 15.4 million tonnes of oil in 2012, could not be reached for comment late on Thursday.

Evtushenkov is worth $6.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him the twenty-second richest person in Russia. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
