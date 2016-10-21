FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bashneft 25-pct shareholder says Rosneft unlikely to offer buyout
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / in a year

Bashneft 25-pct shareholder says Rosneft unlikely to offer buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Rustem Khamitov, President of Russia’s internal Republic of Bashkortostan, said on Friday it was unlikely that Russian oil major Rosneft will offer to buy its 25-percent stake in Bashneft.

Khamitov told reporters Rosneft’s emergence as a Bashneft shareholder through a privatisation deal this month was positive and that Bashkortostan and the oil major were in talks over sharing administration of the mid-sized producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

