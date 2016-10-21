BRIEF-Elliott Advisors says to reject GE offer for SLM Solutions
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
UFA, Russia Oct 21 Rustem Khamitov, President of Russia's internal Republic of Bashkortostan, said on Friday it was unlikely that Russian oil major Rosneft will offer to buy its 25-percent stake in Bashneft.
Khamitov told reporters Rosneft's emergence as a Bashneft shareholder through a privatisation deal this month was positive and that Bashkortostan and the oil major were in talks over sharing administration of the mid-sized producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.