Basic Element wants Dassault, Siemens partnerships

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing and transport firm Basic Element (BasEl) is in talks with French company Dassault Aviation and German group Siemens about strategic partnerships with its engineering division.

Russian companies are being encouraged to co-operate with peers in more developed markets in the hope that better technology and expertise will help modernise the economy and ease dependence on oil and gas.

BasEl, controlled by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, already has partnerships with Singapore’s Changi Airport to develop Russian regional airports, while its autos group GAZ has manufacturing agreements with German firms Volkswagen and Daimler.

“We are in negotiations with Siemens on a joint project in the field of engineering, and also with Dassault Falcon,” BasEl deputy chief executive Andrey Elinson said.

He declined to elaborate on the detail of the talks.

Engineering conglomerate Siemens has a number of interests in Russia, including contracts to provide trains to state-controlled Russian Railways and a joint venture to build gas turbines with Russia’s Power Machines.

Dassault makes the Falcon business jets used by Russian businessmen and politicians to travel round the country.

BasEl increased its revenue by 20 percent to $29 billion in 2011, Elinson said, although he would not disclose profitability figures.

“Net income (at BasEl) also increased, both for the group as a whole and individual companies,” he said.

Elinson said close to half the proceeds had been generated by En+ Group - the BasEl division that owns the company’s 47.4 percent stake in aluminium giant UC RUSAL. (Writing By John Bowker; Editing by Erica Billingham)