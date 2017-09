June 25 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says FDA confirmed that a potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole in

the U.S. would require additional phase 3 data * Says does not currently intend to initiate new phase 3 trials for

ceftobiprole without a partner for the U.S.