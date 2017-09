July 21 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says entered into agreement with Quintiles for commercialization of

Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril) in Europe * Says financial guidance for 2014 remains unchanged * Sees 2014 operating loss estimated at CHF 4 million to CHF 5 million per

month * Says 2014 total operating expenses estimated at CHF 8 million to CHF 9

month * Says 2014 total operating expenses estimated at CHF 8 million to CHF 9

million per month