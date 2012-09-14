Carry trade buoys Asian basis swaps

Sept 14 (IFR) - A renewed surge in carry-trades into Asia has caused cross-currency basis swaps to spike in the region, increasing the appeal of Asia’s local currency bond markets for issuers.

Basis swaps have been trending higher throughout the year. However, the three-year basis swap for Thai baht, with six-month US dollar Libor as the underlying, touched an all-time high of minus 25bp in early September, up from minus 120bp at the start of the year.

The five-year renminbi basis swap started the year at minus 410bp, but reached an all-time high of minus 83bp in mid-August.

The five-year basis is at a two-year high in Australian dollars, and a one-year high in Japanese yen and Singapore dollars.

Curiously, the move can be blamed, in part, on the pace of dollar bond sales in Asia, which reached a record high this year. “The pick-up in corporate issuance in Asia has increased the demand for swapping back into local currencies,” explained a rates strategist in Singapore.

“Somebody has to pick-up the other side of the trade and, as this market is very illiquid, the contracts move,” said a banker in Hong Kong.

Bankers believe the improving basis may also be a result of carry-trades that have increased the demand for higher-yielding currencies as investors positioned for more monetary stimulus in the US and Europe.

That hypothesis finds some confirmation in the most recent fund flow numbers. New subscriptions into local currency emerging market bond funds quadrupled to US$294m from US$71m in the week ended September 12, according to research firm EPFR.

The US Federal Reserve’s announcement yesterday of further monetary easing is likely to add to the pressure on the dollar, driving even more investors into Asian currencies in search of higher returns. That may prolong the movement in the basis swaps.

“With another round of quantitative easing, I believe that Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong will continue to benefit from liquidity,” said a derivatives banker in Singapore.

That, in its turn, makes funding costs in the local markets more competitive, even for foreign issuers. Some have already picked up on the opportunity.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea, for one, sold a three-year Thai baht bond last month to save 10bp versus its dollar funding costs when swapped into Libor. That saving was partly due to the cost reduction that the favourable basis provided.

Korea Development Bank, in its turn, reopened its 3.3% Dim Sum bonds two weeks ago, achieving a level that translated into Libor plus 75bp, a 50bp saving versus its dollar funding costs.

“The amount of (cross-border) issuances has gone up dramatically and there are more and more issuers looking to do it. That is partly because of the basis,” said James Fielder, head of local currency syndicate for HSBC in Asia.

"The amount of (cross-border) issuances has gone up dramatically and there are more and more issuers looking to do it. That is partly because of the basis," said James Fielder, head of local currency syndicate for HSBC in Asia.

To be sure, to take advantage of the favourable basis, issuers first have to create a local issuance program, something that could take several weeks. By the time they have all their paperwork in place, the basis advantage may have disappeared. But as the carry trade continues, the advantage may be extended a bit longer.