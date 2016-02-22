Basketball-Australia forward draws ire for blackface post

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Melbourne Boomers basketball player Alice Kunek has been slammed for posting a picture of herself on social media wearing blackface, with Australia team mate Liz Cambage saying she was “shocked and disturbed” by her behaviour.

Posing with another local player wearing fancy dress, Australia forward Kunek wore a beanie and torn clothes with the make-up in what she said was intended to be a tribute to American rapper Kanye West.

“I‘m am so shocked and disturbed to see this behavior from someone I‘m meant to call a ‘teammate’,” Cambage, whose father is Nigerian, said on Twitter.

”Blackface is disgusting, I honestly have no words.

“People wonder why I have issues with some @BasketballAus teammates, I’ve been dealing with these behavior since we were kids.”

Blackface was often used in minstrel shows in the 19th and early 20th centuries featuring white performers portraying African-Americans, often in a degrading manner.

Kunek said she meant no offence and her club said her actions had been without malice.

“I‘m sorry that people would think my support of Kanye as being racist in some way,” said the 26-year-old on Instagram and Twitter.

”People who know me know that I don’t judge others based on the colour of their skin.

”One of the things I love most about basketball is that I get to play with and against women from different countries, religions & upbringings and be united as a team.

“I never meant to offend any team mates, fans, or people in the community.”

National governing body Basketball Australia demanded Kunek’s club investigate the incident.

The Boomers said the photo had been taken at the team’s post-season celebrations on Sunday.

General Manager Justin Nelson said they were “apologetic” to Cambage, who was part of the Australian team that won bronze at the London Olympics, and would review player education on “sensitive social issues”.

“We have personally spoken with Alice and she is understandably very upset, but she will learn from the incident and be a wiser person for it.”