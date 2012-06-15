Basketball-France's Parker out for a week with eye injury

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Tony Parker, who will marshal the French team at the Olympics, will be out of action for seven days after suffering an eye injury when a fight broke out in a New York nightclub, the San Antonio Spurs guard said on Friday.

His injury, however, will not rule him out of the Games.

The three-times NBA champion said he got some shards of glass in his left eye during the incident on Wednesday.

“I was there with a bunch of friends when a fight broke out. They started to throw bottles about... I got it all,” Parker told a news conference.

“The cornea has been touched. I can’t do anything for seven days... But I was lucky. The injury won’t prevent me from competing the Olympics in any way,” he added.

Parker is due to join the French Olympic squad on June 20.

Medal hopefuls France have been drawn with the United States in the group stage of the Olympic tournament. (Writing by Gregory Blachier, Editing by Tom Bartlett)