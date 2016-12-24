FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBA-Players approve new collective bargaining agreement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 24, 2016 / 2:03 AM / 10 months ago

NBA-Players approve new collective bargaining agreement

Andrew Both

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Players in the National Basketball Association approved their new seven-year collective bargaining agreement on Friday.

The NBA board of governors voted on Wednesday to approve the tentative agreement reached with the players’ union, and the players also approved ratification in an electronic vote that was finalised on Friday.

The document now just needs to be finalised and signed.

“The new Collective Bargaining Agreement was ratified this week by the NBA players and NBA Board of Governors,” the NBA said in a statement on Friday.

”The new agreement will take effect on July 1, 2017 and run through the 2023-24 season.

“The parties voted based on a term sheet that outline the key deal points. Once the NBA and NBPA finish drafting and execute the complete agreement, specific details will be released.”

Negotiations went smoothly this year, in marked contrast to the last round in 2011 when an impasse led to a 161-day lockout and a shortened 66-game season.

With a new nine-year television deal pumping $24 billion into the league, both sides had a lot at stake and it was in their mutual interests to get a deal done.

The new agreement is expected to include higher minimum salaries, tweaks to the drug-testing procedure, a shortened pre-season and a regular season with more days off between games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.