Basketball-Spain's Fernandez set to join Real Madrid
July 3, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

Basketball-Spain's Fernandez set to join Real Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain forward Rudy Fernandez has agreed a three-year deal to join Real Madrid from the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the player said on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow my signing for Real Madrid will be confirmed for three seasons!! Very pleased to be returning!!” Fernandez said on his official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old, who spent three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, played for Real during the NBA lockout last season before joining the Nuggets.

Fernandez is a part of Spain’s preliminary squad preparing for the Olympic Games in London later this month, when they will be looking to improve on the silver medal earned in Beijing in 2008.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by xxxxxxxxx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
