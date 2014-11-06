FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basler AG says 9-month EBT 9.8 mln euros vs 5.9 mln euros year ago
November 6, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Basler AG says 9-month EBT 9.8 mln euros vs 5.9 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Basler Ag :

* Basler reports business figures for the first nine months of 2014: sales and profit continue to grow

* Says 9-month incoming orders at 61.0 million euros versus 51.1 million euros year ago, up 19 percent

* Says 9-month EBIT at 11.0 million euros versus 6.5 million euros, up 69 percent

* 9-month group’s sales at 60.7 million euros, up 24 percent versus 49.1 million euros

* 9-month earnings before tax at 9.8 million euros versus 5.9 million euros, up 66 percent

* Expects FY group’s sales of between 77 million euros to 79 million euros (previously 73 million euros to 76 million euros) at a pre-tax return margin of 13 percent to 14 percent (previously 12 to 14 percent)

* 9-month EBT margin at 16 percent versus 12 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

