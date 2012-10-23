Basler Kantonalbank CEO steps down over client losses

* Guy Lachappelle named interim CEO

* BKB says clients lost more than 100 mln Sfr due to ASE

* Three Zurich employees dismissed, four warned

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hans Rudolf Matter is stepping down as chief executive of Basler Kantonalbank after it said clients lost more than 100 million Swiss francs ($108 million) due to a scandal involving foreign exchange investment firm ASE.

Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) said on Tuesday Matter would take early retirement at the end of the year after a report the bank commissioned by Zurich law firm Baer & Karrer AG found BKB should have done more to limit the risks resulting from ASE.

BKB named Guy Lachappelle, currently head of institutional customers, as his interim replacement.

ASE has been under investigation by the Swiss authorities since March when BKB raised the alarm after a client noticed discrepancies between an e-banking account and account documents forwarded from the Aargau-based investment firm.

Regulator FINMA has said it is investigating whether the company dealt in securities without holding a licence and whether ASE illegally accepted deposits. FINMA estimated that more than 500 investors had been victims.

The Basel bank said it feared that former ASE customers with accounts at BKB had lost more than 100 million francs. It could not put a figure on how much ASE clients with accounts at other banks had lost.

BKB said it had dismissed three employees of its Zurich branch and handed written warnings to four more after the Baer & Karrer investigation found they had not been sufficiently vigilant and had placed too much trust in ASE.

But the bank said it had no evidence its employees had broken any laws in relation to ASE.

Separately, BKB is among 11 banks under investigation by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping wealthy American clients to avoid taxes through secret Swiss accounts.