BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million
August 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million slightly above

previous expectations * Says full-year forecast confirmed: further growth in sales and EBIT in line

with previous year’s level expected * Says earnings in the first quarter of 2013/2104 amounted to EUR -70,000,

compared to EUR 1.1 million the year before * Says estimates that lack of sales in Q1 will be more than offset for FY

2014/2015 by additional revenues expected in Q2 and Q3 * Says expects EBIT at last year’s levels for the full year 2014/2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

