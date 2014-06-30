FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe says FY 2013/14 sales 107.5 million euros vs 98.3 million euros last year
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 30, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe says FY 2013/14 sales 107.5 million euros vs 98.3 million euros last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says FY 2013/14 sales of 107.5 million euros vs 98.3 million euros last year * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT jumps by 24.7 pct to 14.9 million euros (year

ago: 12.0 million euros) * Says for ongoing 2014/15 fiscal year is predicting moderate

revenue growth and flat EBIT y/y * Says FY 2013/2014 net profit grew by 14.5 pct to 9.1 million euros (previous

year: 7.9 million euros) * Says to recommend to AGM on 17 September 2014 that a dividend of 0.28 euros per share be issued * Says FY 2013/14 operative cash flow increased to 11.1 million euro vs 1.6 million euros last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.