Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* FY net income group share 5.1 million euros versus 4.1 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 152.1 million euros versus 133.6 million euros a year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.22 euros per share, up 15.7 percent

* Sees FY 2014/2015 global growth of around 10 percent and improvement of current operating profitability Source text: bit.ly/1rS7YZz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)