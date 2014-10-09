FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basware expands cooperation with major Finnish retail chain
October 9, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Basware expands cooperation with major Finnish retail chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Basware expands cooperation with major Finnish retail chain by delivering accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services

* Says agreement includes invoice automation, inbound e-invoicing and scanning services, which customer has already in use

* Says in addition, new agreement covers extended support services. Value of agreement is about 400,000 euros over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

