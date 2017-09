Nov 5 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj

* Announces Niclas Rosenlew Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

* Says Rosenlew will join Basware on Dec. 8

* Prior to Basware, Rosenlew was CFO, Smart Devices Business unit at Microsoft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)