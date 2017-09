Nov 5 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj

* Expands its relationship with environmental services company providing e-invoicing services in the United Kingdom

* Says value of agreement exceeds 600,000 euros over three years

* Says agreement includes inbound e-invoicing services and supplier activation