BRIEF-Basware says raises about EUR 43.2 mln in share issue
September 5, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Basware says raises about EUR 43.2 mln in share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 5 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Says raises approximately 43.2 million euros before commissions and expenses in share issue proceeds

* Says subscription price was set at 33.50 euros per share

* Says shares subscribed for correspond to about 9.98 pct of all the shares and voting rights prior to the offering

* Says following completion of the offering, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company will be 14,221,229

* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB is acting as the sole bookrunner in the offering

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
