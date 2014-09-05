BRIEF-Basware says raises about EUR 43.2 mln in share issue

September 5 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :
* Says raises approximately 43.2 million euros before commissions and expenses in share issue proceeds
* Says subscription price was set at 33.50 euros per share
* Says shares subscribed for correspond to about 9.98 pct of all the shares and voting rights prior to the offering
* Says following completion of the offering, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company will be 14,221,229
* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB is acting as the sole bookrunner in the offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: