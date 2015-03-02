BAT to change auditors after 17 years with PWC

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s second-largest cigarette maker, said on Monday it had launched a competitive tender process to appoint new external auditors, after using PricewaterhouseCoopers since 1998.

BAT said having completed the audit of the firm’s 2014 financial statements, PWC will not seek re-appointment for the 2015 results.

The three remaining large auditors - Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG - have been invited to take part in the tender process. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)