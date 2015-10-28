RPT-UPDATE 1-British American Tobacco revenue hurt by weak currencies

(Repeats to add editing credit in signoff)

* Year-to-date rev through Sept up 4.2 pct excl currency impact

* Volume, or amount of tobacco sold, down 1.8 percent (Adds outlook, comment on Canada lawsuit)

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.

The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes is like its peers grappling with falling sales in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and growing health consciousness.

“The trading environment remains challenging due to the slower-than-expected recovery in the global economy, continued pressure on consumer disposable income worldwide and significant currency headwinds,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Excluding the currency impact, BAT said year-to-date revenue through Sept. 30 rose 4.2 percent, due to price increases.

Volume, or the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1.8 percent.

Performance in the current fourth quarter should moderate, the company said, due to strong comparisons in the year-earlier period, increased spending to market and expand next-generation products such as e-cigarettes, and the impact of weakness in currencies such as the Russian rouble and Brazilian real.

“However I remain confident that we are on track to deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange,” said BAT Chief Executive Officer Nicandro Durante.

BAT also referred to a Canadian appeals court decision handed down on Tuesday ordering it and rival Philip Morris International to set aside a combined C$984 million ($742 million) while challenging an earlier ruling.

BAT said it believes the order is unprecedented and unjustified and it intends to review its options to apply for leave to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada and to seek, in the interim, a stay of the order. ($1 = 1.3259 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)