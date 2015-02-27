FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's BAT says FY 2104 pretax profit up 11 pct
February 27, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's BAT says FY 2104 pretax profit up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya’s full year 2014 pretax profit jumped 11 percent to 6.1 billion shillings ($66.8 million), helped by increased export and domestic sales, the company said on Friday.

The firm, East Africa’s biggest cigarette maker that is majority owned by British-based group British American Tobacco Plc, said its total turnover rose to 34.12 billion shillings from 31.92 billion shillings.

Its earnings per share rose to 42.55 shillings from 37.24 shillings the previous year.

BAT shares closed down 0.23 percent on Thursday at 878.00 shillings. ($1 = 91.3300 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sunil Nair)

