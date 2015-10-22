Bahrain's Batelco says assessing options for Jordan unit

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications is assessing options for its Jordanian unit Umniah, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Bahrain’s largest telecom company was responding to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that it hired Citigroup to manage a potential sale of the company.

“Batelco continues to assess options for Umniah but has not decided any course or entered into any agreements in respect of any option,” the bourse statement said.