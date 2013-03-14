Bahrain's Batelco in talks to buy stake in Reliance Comm unit

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is in talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in the Indian operator’s enterprise business unit, the former monopoly said on Thursday.

“We are in discussions with Reliance Group with respect to Reliance Globalcom, its global communications services business unit,” Batelco chief executive Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa said in an emailed statement.

Separately, Peter Kaliaropoulos, Batelco Group Chief Executive Officer for Strategic Assignments, told Reuters the talks were about buying a stake in Reliance Globalcom. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)