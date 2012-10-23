UPDATE 1-Home woes for Bahrain's Batelco halve profits

* Q3 profit 8.04 mln dinars vs 17.7 mln a yr ago-Reuters calculations

* Q3 revenue 72.7 mln dinars vs 82.6 mln a yr ago

* Blames redundancy costs, domestic competition

* Says restructuring to save 20 mln dinars annually from 2014

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ailing Bahrain Telecommunications Co’s profit more than halved in the third quarter, hit by declining sales and loss of share in its ultra-competitive home market and higher redundancy payouts under a restructuring programme.

The former monopoly, commonly known as Batelco, posted a net profit of 8.04 million dinars ($22.3 million), down 55 percent from 17.74 million in the year-earlier period and its ninth decline in 10 quarters, according to Reuters calculations.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of between 17.8 million dinars and 18.2 million.

“The decline was attributed to aggressive competitive conditions in Bahrain and a number of one-off adjustments,” Batelco said in an emailed statement. “Redundancy payments for a higher number of employees and an adjustment of mobile data revenues contributed to the low profit result.”

Batelco said it had launched a restructuring programme largely focused on Bahrain that will save 20 million dinars annually from 2014 onwards.

The firm competes with units of Kuwait’s Zain and Saudi Telecom Co in Bahrain, while it also owns Jordanian telecoms operator Umniah, 27 percent of Yemeni mobile operator Sabafon, minority stakes in internet providers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is also active in Egypt.

Quarterly revenue was 72.3 million dinars, compared with 82.6 million a year ago.

Nine-month revenue was 227.6 million dinars, with Bahrain accounting for 60 percent - or about 137 million dinars.

Home earnings for this period fell 12 percent from a year earlier, while its share of the country’s mobile subscribers was 42 percent as of Sept. 30, down by almost a tenth from a year ago.

Domestic fixed-line broadband and fixed-line home subscribers dropped 12 and 6 percent respectively, but mobile broadband users rose 64 percent. Batelco did not provide subscriber numbers.

“Due to the nature of the market in Bahrain, we have naturally been unable to achieve growth in absolute numbers in the mobile market,” Sheikh Mohamed Isa al-Khalifa, Batelco group chief executive, said in the statement.

The operator is also trying to expand abroad and is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications to buy its assets in Monaco and a host of island nations, a deal potentially worth around $1 billion.

“We will continue to look for acquisitions of complementary businesses which will add scale, maximise synergies and grow our revenue base,” Sheikh Mohamed added.

The group’s total customer base was 7.4 million as of Sept. 30, up 5 percent from the second quarter.

Batelco’s cash and bank balance is 87 million dinars. ($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars) (Editing by David Cowell)