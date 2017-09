(Corrects Dateline to Dec 3 instead of Nov 3)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Batisoke Soke :

* Said on Tuesday its unit Baticim Enerji signs $40 million credit agreement with Akbank, with 10 years maturity

* Said credit to be used in financing of Kovada I-II HES and Hasanlar HES

