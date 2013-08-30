FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBX woes won't hurt image of Brazil bourse: BM&FBovespa
August 30, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

EBX woes won't hurt image of Brazil bourse: BM&FBovespa

Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Natalia Gomez

1 Min Read

CAMPOS DO JORDÃO, Brazil, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The problems facing tycoon Eike Batista’s Grupo EBX are unlikely to tarnish the image of Brazil’s stock markets among global investors, the chief executive of financial bourse BM&FBovespa said on Thursday.

“I don’t see the Brazilian market grappling with an image problem because of this,” CEO Edemir Pinto said at a company event in the Brazilian city of Campos do Jordao.

Shares of Batista-controlled oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA will stay in the benchmark Bovespa stock index in case the company restructures its debt, he said.

OGX will only be excluded if it requests bankruptcy protection or goes out of business.

