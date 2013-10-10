FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil port operator LLX gets $413 mln Bradesco, Santander loan
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil port operator LLX gets $413 mln Bradesco, Santander loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s LLX Logística SA , the Brazilian port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a 900 million real ($413 million) loan from Banco Santander SA, and Banco Bradesco SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The 18-month loan was approved after the company completed the sale of 1.3 billion reais of new LLX stock to Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners. The transaction transferred control of the company from Batista to EIG.

At the same time, Bradesco, Brazil’s No. 2 non-state bank, agreed to extend the term of 813 million reais of credit to LLX for three years.

$1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.